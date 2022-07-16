Manchester United u19s held to stalemate against Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United’s u19s continued their action in the Sparkassen Bundesliga Cup this morning, taking on Eintracht Frankfurt.

After yesterday’s disappointing loss to Borussia Dortmund, United’s youngsters were looking to respond with a result as Travis Binnion fielded a much changed side.

Frankfurt would strike first from 20 yards but it was no trouble to Tom Wooster as it bounced wide right of the goal.

Shortly after, Frankfurt got in behind Logan Pye on the right but Sam Murray did well at the back post to cut out the cross before an excellent block from Tyler Fredricson on the follow up shot.

In the 10th minute Frankfurt threatened from a free kick from 20 yards with a low driven shot to the keeper’s side but it fizzed just inches wide.

United saw their first shot on target in the 17th minute as Ethan Ennis turned inside from Pye’s throw in but it was a tame effort that ultimately rolled into the keeper’s hands.

The sides went in 0-0 at the break with United failing to create any clear cut chances in the first half as they looked for the long ball too often which wasn’t working.

Binnion made wholesale changes at the half with introductions for Omari Forson, Kobbie Mainoo, Isak Hansen-Aaroen and Marc Jurado.

United looked better after the restart with clever play around the box but Sam Mather’s shot in the end was blocked.

Shortly after, Forson drove from the middle before linking up with Mather on the left and created the space inside for Mather to dart into the box and shoot, but a fantastic save from the Frankfurt keeper kept the score deadlocked.

Deploying a higher press in the second half, United were forcing a number of turnovers up the pitch but were struggling to capitalise on them.

Later, Forson jinked down the right and curled a cross to the back post for Murray running in, but the fullback couldn’t get over the ball and soared it over from six yards out.

In the dying minutes a mistake from Fredricson allowed Frankfurt to win the ball and run clear through on goal, but fortunately for the young defender the strike was scuffed and rolled wide.

The final whistle blew seconds later with the score 0-0 as neither side could find the breakthrough.

United will now face TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the final group stage match later today.

United: Wooster, Murray, Jackson, Fredricson, Pye (Jurado 26), Collyer (Mainoo 26), Gore (Hansen-Aaroen 26), Oyedele, Mather, Norkett, Ennis (Forson 26)

Unused subs: Harrison, Aljofree, McNeill