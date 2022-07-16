Manchester United’s Lionesses enjoy emphatic win against Northern Ireland

England have won their final group game of the Euros in emphatic style, breaking the record for most goals scored in a Euros group stage.

Manchester United had three players involved in the 5-0 victory which sees them go through to the Quarter finals without conceding a single goal.

In the opening minutes of the game, Mary Earps was tested by Northern Ireland and was forced into a good save, pushing the ball away from danger.

It was Northern Ireland’s biggest chance of the half as wave after wave of attacks ensued from England.

The breakthrough didn’t come until around five minutes before the half was up. Fran Kirby broke the deadlock with a fantastic strike before Mead doubled their lead moments later.

At half-time, the Lionesses assistant coach, Arjan Veurink, introduced the two United youngsters to the match, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo.

Russo, with her first touch made an impact as she headed a Lucy Bronze cross into the back of the net for England’s third of the night.

So, how is everyone? 😁 We're still thinking about that @alessiarusso7 touch tbh… — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 16, 2022

Not long after ruthless Russo struck again. A beautiful pass from Toone found its way to her feet and she skillfully turned with the ball and poked it past the keeper.

Russo should have had a hat-trick when Toone made the perfect pass to Mead, who cut it back to Russo on the six yard line but she was leaning back and blasted it over the cross bar.

Speaking after the game, Russo spoke to the BBC about how she’d love to play every game for England but that she’s learned to be patient.

The Lionesses now wait to see who they will face in Wednesday night’s quarter final.