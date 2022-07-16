Scott McTominay: ‘Last season is motivation to go for trophies again’



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has revealed that last season will be used as motivation for United to ‘get back to normal’ and ‘go for trophies again’.

Speaking whilst on tour in Australia at the MCG, the Scottish midfielder was asked about United’s poor season and the determination to put things right under new boss Erik Ten Hag.

McTominay answered: ‘Yeah, 100 percent. It’s obviously difficult to speak about that last year. Obviously it touched a nerve in terms of when we speak about it again as a group.

‘It’s not nice and that’s got to be the motivation now to put everything back to normal and obviously go for trophies again under the new boss because I know this squad is more than capable of that.’

McTominay came in for a large amount of criticism from fans last season, however was quick to dismiss this as part of the job, saying: ‘You’re playing for Man United, you’re going to get criticised.’

With Ten Hag looking to add Frenkie De Jong to go alongside new arrival Christian Eriksen in midfield, the Scottish international could well find his position in the starting eleven under threat.

However when asked about new signings, McTominay was rather bullish with his response: ‘I’ve got no comments on new players who are coming in’ he said.

‘There’s going to be maybe four, five, six other guys who come into the football club, so I can’t comment on who’s coming in or what personnel is coming. It’s not my business to do that.’

The Scot’s most interesting comments came when discussing the new manager Erik Ten Hag. Having gained a reputation for being a perfectionist during his time at Ajax, the Dutch manager is certainly making an impact on the United players.

‘The manager’s standards are high so you’ve got to get used to that, which is maybe a bit foreign for some players. They’ve got to make sure that everything they do on and off the pitch is to the best of their ability.’

With two impressive results already in pre season, it is becoming clear that the United players are already taking well to adapting to the high standards Ten Hag expects.

With Eriksen yet to slot in, Martinez nearing a completed deal and De Jong still on the cards, this new Ten Hag era looks to be the fresh beginning that United need.

