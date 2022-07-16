The impact on Man United as Barcelona and Bayern Munich agree fee for Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have finally agreed a deal, in principle, for the transfer of striker, Robert Lewandowski.

As reported in Mundo Deportivo a bid of 45 million Euro, with €5 million in variables has been accepted by Bayern and the Pole will seal his move to Catalonia, this weekend.

The transfer of Lewandowski could set off the starting pistol for further big name moves, in the coming days and weeks.

Bayern Munich have lost one of Europe’s most lethal strikers and with another looking for a way out of Manchester, could a move now make sense for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Bayern have recently distanced themselves from a move for Ronaldo, with executive Oliver Kahn stating the Portuguese would “not fit the philosophy”.

However, this comment was made long before the club accepted a bid for Lewandowski, who they expected to start the season with.

Ronaldo’s desire to play Champions League football and with other options running low, a move to Germany would appear to be ideal for CR7.

Then there is Frenkie de Jong, the longest running transfer saga of the summer.

United and Barca have agreed a deal, in principle, for the transfer of De Jong, which would see the Spanish giants pocket a fixed 75 million Euro’s

The Spanish club are banking on the departure of the Dutch midfielder, in order to fund their summer spending.

With personal terms yet to be agreed and the more pertinent issue of De Jong’s deferred COVID wages to be settled, the move is still far from a formality.

Barcelona’s summer spending has now topped 100 million Euros and given the club’s current financial state, they have to believe the deal for De Jong will eventually go through.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate for a conclusion to both the De Jong and Ronaldo issues, as he prepares his side for the upcoming season. Could Lewandowski hold the key?