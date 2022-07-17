Manchester United confirm agreement to sign Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have confirmed the agreement to sign Lisandro Martinez on a five-year deal.

An agreement has been reached for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez 🔴🇦🇷#MUFC || @LisandrMartinez — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2022

The club has not announced that the player has signed, though, as a work permit has still not been granted for the Argentine.

The official announcement, on the club’s website, said:

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements.”

Once finalised, the deal will be for a fee of €57.37 million plus €10m in add-ons.

The five year deal has an option to extend it by one more.

The 24 year old centre back will provide competition for Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane in the heart of United’s defence.

The fact that the agreement is still subject to a medical, which is believed to have started on Friday, and a visa means that the player will almost certainly not travel to Australia for the last week of the Red Devils’ tour.

He is likely to join fellow new signing Christian Eriksen in training at Carrington until the tour party has returned next weekend.

Martinez could be eligible to play in United’s friendly on 30th July against Atletico Madrid in Spain.

As an Argentina international, the granting of a work permit is not likely to be a problem.

Martinez has represented his country on seven occasions.