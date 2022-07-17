Felix Uduokhai: Manchester United consider FC Augsburg player as defensive option



Manchester United are reportedly looking at FC Augsburg’s Felix Uduokhai as an option in defence.

According to tuttomercato, Erik ten Hag wants to continue bolstering his defence after completing the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Uduokhai could seem like an unknown name to most football fans, but he is one of Germany’s up and coming stars.

He moved to 1860 Munich’s youth academy at the age of 11 and started playing senior-team football by 2016.

Uduokhai was then loaned to Augsburg where he impressed, and the move was made permanent in 2020.

The 24 year old has grown from strength to strength and has all the raw attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

He has already featured for the German national team at the under-19,20 and 21 levels and earned his senior team call-up in November 2020.

Joachim Low was asked about his selection, to which he replied:

“We don’t call up anyone who we don’t trust can do it,” Low said. “We want to reward players like Hofmann, Neuhaus, Max or Uduokhai for their performances.”

The German’s physical presence, comfort on the ball and versatility make him an ideal option in Ten Hag’s system.

His playing style is very similar to that of Real Madrid’s David Alaba, especially considering his speed and agility.

United could get this deal over the line quickly if they advance negotiations as Augsburg would be willing to sell at a reasonable price.