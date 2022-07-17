Frenkie de Jong’s strategy to join Manchester United revealed



Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong is playing the long game in order to secure a move to England, according to reports.

The midfielder, and number one priority for United this summer, is currently involved in a stand off with his current club.

And with Barcelona’s well documented financial troubles, The Mirror have said that De Jong is holding out on deferred wages from the La Liga side.

In an article that explains the Dutch midfielder’s public stance, it is also said that De Jong has stayed in constant touch with United boss Erik ten Hag.

While De Jong has openly said that he wishes to remain at the Camp Nou, it is reported that he is also willing to join his former boss at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag knows the 25 year old better than anyone, having coached him at Ajax before he made the switch to the Catalan giants in 2019.

And it seems that his patience may well pay off, even if he needs to wait until the final day of the season to land his man.

In a proposed deal worth up to €83m (£71m) United and Ten Hag are confident of securing the midfielder once a settlement is agreed with his current employers.

And as De Jong and his Barca teammates fly off to America to face ex United legend David Beckham’s side Inter Miami, the ongoing transfer saga is said to have “incensed many United fans”.

But with United’s Chief Executive Richard Arnold and Director of Football John Murtough, both having been in Spain meeting Barcelona officials, the strategy seems to be one of a mutual understanding.

With money being the obvious stumbling block, United may find themselves in a better position to negotiate with Barca.

And with such a huge price tag, if a deal can be struck to pay the owed wages and reduce the fee accordingly, United will be in pole position to sign Ten Hag’s favourite player, known as “the Mister“, from his Ajax days.

