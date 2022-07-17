Manchester United “keeping tabs” on Brentford’s Ivan Toney



Manchester United are ‘keeping tabs’ on Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

That’s according to The Mirror, who reported that Toney could be seen as an option depending on how Criistiano Ronaldo’s situation develops.

United boss Erik ten Hag confirmed that “In offence we are still looking for players” ahead of United’s preseason game against Liverpool, and that would only be accelerated should Ronaldo opt to leave the club.

Last term Toney scored fourteen times and offered six assists as Brentford comfortably staved off relegation and it is reported that the Englishman may fit the bill at United.

His signing would move United closer to Ten Hag’s most recent setup at Ajax, in which he juxtaposed the team’s precise possession play with a direct outlet in the form of Sebastien Haller.

The 26-year-old appeared on the radar of many clubs over a year ago, when he scored 33 goals and made 10 assists in 48 Championship matches.

He has taken well to the Premier League since not just in terms of his numbers, but also his all-round game.

His ability to hold up the ball and bring the likes of Bryan Mbeumo into play has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs.

Should United move for Toney, they are certain to face competition, with Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Ham United all in the market for a striker of his profile.

Brentford would naturally be unwilling to part with their star striker.

With three years remaining in his current contract, it seems as though the London club hold all the cards.

But should the player push for a move, even at a reported £50 million he could prove to be an inexpensive option when compared to Europe’s elite forwards, particularly in term of salary demands.

Whether or not the Red Devils move for him, he is sure to continue to attract interest.

