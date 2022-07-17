Match report: Manchester United u19s 10-1 Spfr Schwäbisch Hall

Manchester United’s u19s were in action this morning in their final match of the Sparkassen Bundesliga Cup as they took on Spfr Schwäbisch Hall for seventh place.

A local amateur club, their senior side plays in the seventh tier of German football. The match was an extended 70 minutes, compared to the 50 minute group stage matches.

United immediately were on top in the match as they launched attack after attack.

Travis Binnion looked to be experimenting with an interesting set up in possession, as Maxi Oyedele was dropping into the right back position allowing Marc Jurado to push all the way up the pitch on the wing and for Omari Forson to then come inside.

It wasn’t until the 11th minute that United would break the deadlock. A long ball into the left channel from Tyler Fredricson found Ethan Ennis racing to the byline before cutting back to Kobbie Mainoo, who then poked the ball to the waiting Forson to dispatch into the bottom left corner from 12 yards out.

The floodgates were then opened, as two minutes later United doubled the lead. Almost a mirror of the first goal, Dan Gore chipped a ball into the right channel for Ennis to pick up and cut back from the byline, perfectly into Isak Hansen-Aaroen’s path to side foot home.

United made it three in the 18th minute after Oyedele burst through the midfield and played through Ennis who returned the favour and squared back to Oyedele to tap into the open net.

Five minutes later, Sam Murray clipped the ball in behind on the left for Ennis to run on to and the winger smashed the ball into the bottom left corner for his first of match.

It didn’t take long for Ennis to add his second when he was teed up by Mainoo on the edge of the box and finished brilliantly with a curled effort over the keeper’s reach and into the net to make it five.

In the 29th minute, Schwäbisch Hall’s keeper laid it on a platter for Ennis as he passed it straight to the young winger to finish easily into an open net.

After a dominating first half, they went into the break at the 35th minute with United leading 6-0.

The second half continued as the first with United extending their lead even further five minutes after the restart. After winning a free kick from a mazy run, Forson played the ball short with some intricate passing with Mainoo to break into the box and add his second of the match.

In the 48th minute, Gore chipped a quick free kick to the right for Jurado to lay off to Ennis to curl into the top right corner.

United made it nine in the 60th minute when substitutes Sam Mather and Charlie McNeill combined before McNeill rounded the keeper and calmly slotted into the net.

Late in the match, Schwäbisch Hall would pull back a consolation for their efforts. A driving run from the midfield earned them a free kick from 25 yards and a spectacular strike was driven into the top right corner, giving Harrison no chance.

United would add another in the 69th minute to cap off the performance with Forson picking up the ball at half and driving through to strike from 20 yards out.

The final whistle came shortly after with the final score 10-1 for United to end the tournament in 7th place.

United: Harrison, Jurado (Pye 50), Aljofree, Fredricson (Jackson 50), Murray, Gore, Mainoo (Norkett 50), Oyedele (Mather 50), Forson, Isak, Ennis (McNeill 50)

Unused subs: Wooster, Collyer