PSV Midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré links to Man United dismissed as ‘total nonsense’



Recent reports suggesting Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with PSV Eindhoven for midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré are not to be believed, according to Voetbal International.

Several sources had reported that United and PSV were in negotiations and that the two clubs had an agreement on a fee around €35-40m.

Despite these claims, this latest report states that Manchester United ‘have not yet reported’ for Sangaré, however it does appear that the Ivorian midfielder’s name has been ‘circulating’ around Old Trafford, suggesting that there is possible interest.

This interest appears to have led PSV to look to tie the midfielder to an improved contract in order to stave off a potential move, however PSV manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy has stated recently there is still a chance that Sangaré could leave.

‘I would prefer to know as soon as possible whether Sangaré is staying. The sooner the better, but we are dealing with the transfer deadline.’ he said last month.

Although another Dutch media outlet Eindhovens Dagblad made a very bold statement claiming that the interest of Manchester United is ‘total nonsense’.

Defensive midfielder Sangaré joined PSV from French club Toulouse in 2020 and has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the Dutch team.

He also has over 20 international caps for the Ivory Coast so has plenty of experience at the highest level.

It’s well known that United boss Ten Hag is looking for midfield options to add to the recent signing of Christian Eriksen, with a well publicised chase for Frenkie De Jong not appearing to end any time soon.

Sangaré could well be a lower cost alternative to the Barcelona star and comes off a very strong season in the Eredivisie.

Considering the reported difficulties surrounding the De Jong deal, a bid for an upcoming player who will cost half as less probably won’t be such a bad deal.

Although Ten Hag will no doubt be looking for ready made players to slot into the midfield, so ultimately Sangaré might be too much of a gamble to fit in straight away.

