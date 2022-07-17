Race hots up for Jonathan Clauss as Manchester United watch on



Manchester United face increasing competition in the race to sign Jonathan Clauss, according to reports.

French outlet L’Equipe believes the situation could drag on, and with more bidders likely to enter the fray that seems to be a fair assumption.

The People’s Person reported on interest from Chelsea and Manchester United yesterday, with Olympique Marseille also in the picture.

It would appear that the French club has made two offers to RC Lens for the wing-back.

They have yet to meet the club’s €10m valuation, although they are expected to go back in with a third bid.

According to the Daily Mail (via RMC Sport), Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in Clauss and may well enter the bidding before long.

👤 Après Chelsea et Manchester United, un troisième club anglais s'intéresserait à Jonathan Clauss. Selon le Daily Mail, Wolverhampton a un œil sur l'international français de 29 ans, sous contrat jusqu'en 2023 avec le RC Lens. En France, l'OM a déjà démarré des discussions. — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) July 16, 2022

Should Manchester United wade in with an offer, it could trigger a bidding war for the French international.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time this window that United gazumped a French club to a fullback.

Olympique Lyonnaise looked all set to secure Tyrell Malacia before the Red Devils pounced with an offer that turned the Dutchman’s head.

It could even be argued that the current pursuit of Lisandro Martinez has followed a similar pattern, with United taking charge of the race just as Arsenal believed themselves to be in the driver’s seat.

Signing Clauss out from under Marseille, Wolves and Chelsea’s noses would therefore not be out of character for the club this window, as Football Director John Murtough looks to distance himself from the Edward Woodward regime that often cast United as the “gazumpee” rather than the “gazumper.”

With the club’s right back situation still a source of uncertainty, quick action from United in reinforcing the position would be welcomed by fans.

