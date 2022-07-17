Wayne Rooney reportedly looking to take Phil Jones to DC United



DC United’s recently appointed manager, Wayne Rooney, is looking to use his Manchester United connections to bring in reinforcements, according to reports.

After announcing his departure from Derby County last month, Rooney has returned to DC United to manage the MLS side where he previously spent two seasons as a player.

Languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Rooney is looking to make some big signings in order to make a late push for a play off spot.

The Daily Mail says that Rooney “is considering a move for former Manchester United team-mate Phil Jones.”

After years as teammates at Manchester United and England, Rooney is looking to hand a lifeline to Jones, who wasn’t brought on United’s current pre-season tour.

With long term injuries that have kept Jones sidelines for the majority of recent years, the centre back has only made five appearances for United’s first team in the last two seasons.

A move to work under Rooney could provide him a new lease of life but the logistics of any move seem unrealistic.

There is the first challenge of Jones’ reported £100,000-a-week salary. A staggering amount for an MLS player, it would put him in Designated Player (DP) territory, which will certainly not be wasted on a player with his questionable fitness record.

As a result, to come under the DP threshold, Manchester United would need to cover upwards of 80% of his wages and receive no transfer fee.

Additionally, the use of artificial turf pitches by some MLS sides and the long and physically tolling travel across the USA and Canada will be inconducive to Jones’ longstanding knee issues.

Beyond Jones, Rooney’s connections also see reported interest in bringing former Manchester United players Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison along with him, both of whom are currently free agents.

Featuring under Rooney at Derby County, Morrison is believed to be already close to sealing the move. Time will tell if he will be joined by Jones and Lingard.