Zidane Iqbal determined to take his chance in the first team



Young Manchester United star Zidane Iqbal is determined to take any chance that new boss Erik Ten Hag gives him in the upcoming season.

Iqbal has featured in the last two games for United whilst on pre-season, and has caught the eye of fans, leading to talk of the midfielder staking his claim for a first team place.

Iqbal has already made his debut for United, under Ralf Rangnick against Young Boy’s in the Champions League, however will be looking to build on that unless he gets sent out on loan.

Speaking to The Guardian, Iqbal answered when asked about his desire to play for the first team: ‘This could be the only chance I get in the first team’.

‘It has been part of my game since I was young, always wanting the ball. I just do what I do and whatever is meant to be will be.’

No doubt United fans will be excited by what the young midfielder has shown so far, however they may be more excited by what he had to say regarding his style of play.

However the youngster also expressed a desire to play football, no matter where that may be.

“I have grown up loving this club. I have played here since I was eight or nine. To play in front of 90,000 people [in Bangkok] is something I dreamed of.

To play against Victory and against Liverpool, even in the Champions League, is hard to describe. [But] if an opportunity came up to go out on loan, I would weigh up the pros and cons. Right now it is too early to say. See what the future holds.’

It seems as if the young midfielder is enjoying his time on the tour however: ‘There is definitely a good vibe around the team’ said the youngster.

Iqbal seems to be another who has been quick to praise the new manager’s influence over the team: ‘It is a new manager, early doors, but the ideas he has given us, two good results, everyone is happy in training. Everyone is giving 100% which is the best kind of atmosphere.’

No doubt Ten Hag and United fans will be hoping the youngster can take his pre season form into the new season and stake a claim for a first team spot.