Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses ‘fake’ links to Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied rumours he is open to joining his former club, Sporting Lisbon, as he continues to look for a way out of Old Trafford.

The Mirror had reported Ronaldo’s car was spotted at Sporting’s stadium, with a potential loan deal being touted.

Sporting director Hugo Viana had recently spoken on the transfer: “I think not now – I don’t think it is possible, but you never know.”

Ronaldo has responded to the reports on his official Instagram account, dismissing them as “fake”.

Cristiano Ronaldo officially describes rumours of his imminent comeback to Sporting as “fake news”. ⛔️🇵🇹 #MUFC Ronaldo denies this rumour as he’s not considering to re-join Sporting this summer. pic.twitter.com/zug9taK6vt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022

If Ronaldo is adamant he isn’t willing to start the season with United, his options do appear to be running thin.

Bayern Munich have once more distanced themselves from CR7, stating they do not believe the striker fits in with their football philosophy. PSG have also dismissed the transfer, citing similar reasons.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly did see Ronaldo as a perfect statement signing to kick off his reign at the club and was ready to launch an audacious bid.

However, Blues boss, Thomas Tuchel had major reservations on how Ronaldo would fit into his high-energy style, causing the Londoners to pull out of the deal as well.

There is no doubt the lack of interest will have come as a shock to agent, Jorge Mendes, who is tasked with engineering a move away from Manchester.

Ronaldo is still yet to join United’s pre-season tour, ‘personal reasons’ still being the explanation for his absence.

It’s a tour that has started with a bang; 8 goals in 2 games including a 4.0 win against, Liverpool, United are looking free-flowing and sharp under new manager, Erik ten Hag.

With Ronaldo’s desire to leave made public and options running low, there is a very real possibility of the five-time Balon d’Or winner finding himself in no-mans-land.