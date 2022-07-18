Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United striker linked with a move to Atletico Madrid



Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to a shock move to Atletico Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of the player and wants to bring him to Madrid.

The 52 year old sees Ronaldo as ‘number 1’ or a serial winner and would love to add him to his team’s arsenal.

Last season the La Liga giants struggled to score goals, which resulted in them dropping down the league table.

Adding Ronaldo in attack would boost their goal output and give them a greater chance of winning La Liga.

However, the report states that due to Atletico’s financial situation, they would need to raise around €40 million through sales to facilitate such a big signing.

Ronaldo has made his desire to leave Manchester United very clear, especially with super-agent Jorge Mendes constantly speaking to clubs.

Chelsea were close to putting a bid in before Thomas Tuchel decided against signing the 37 year old.

Bayern Munich manager Julen Nagelsmann recently rubbished the rumours of an interest for Ronaldo.

With the Portuguese keen on playing Champions League football, Atletico could be the perfect move.

Ronaldo and Simeone have similar personalities – they are serial winners. As wild as it might sound givne the history between the two, this move could make sense.

United have remained stern on their stance of keeping Ronaldo, with Ten Hag publicly stating that he is in his plans for next season.