Donny van de Beek: Manchester United midfielder could move to AC Milan in exchange deal



Manchester United have joined the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Ismaël Bennacer with the view to Donny van de Beek going the other way.

Erik ten Hag’s primary target remains to be Frenkie de Jong however an alternative target seems to be more likely this summer.

The Dutch midfielder, who is currently ruling out a move away from Barcelona, has recently travelled to the United States for the pre-season tour.

Man United are continuing to try to convince the player after reaching a full agreement with the Spanish giants.

However, it is starting to look like alternative targets are being considered as United are linked with numerous midfielders around Europe.

According to Calciomercatoweb.it the Red Devils are proposing an exchange between Donny and Bennacer.

Milan are having difficulties in the transfer window after landing Divok Origi on a free transfer with two loan signings already agreed.

The takeover at the Italian club isn’t helping them in the market either with further transfers expecting to be tricky to pull off.

Bennacer has a contract with Milan that lasts until June 2024 but has now been linked with a move to England.

The midfielder recently helped the club win the Serie A title for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

With Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia joining up with the Red Devils for the next season, more reinforcements are expected to happen.

The outlet reports that United could give up Van de Beek plus a fee as they refresh their midfield.

The Rossoneri value the player at €45m but any inclusion of a player in a deal could bring that fee down.

Van de Beek hasn’t enjoyed the best of times in England after being used as an emergency backup player since his arrival.

A loan move to Everton was disastrous after injury kept him on the sidelines through the latter stages of last season.

Whilst it seems unlikely that Erik ten Hag would be ready to lose a player who was a lynchpin in his 2019 Ajax side, United’s lack of defensive midfield options and surfeit of number 10’s could lead him to explore this unexpected option.

United have only signed Eriksen to compete in the midfield but with plenty of time left this transfer window, fans might get to see one or two new additions soon.

