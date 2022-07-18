Manchester United are set to miss out on Paulo Dybala to Serie A side AS Roma



Manchester United are set to miss out on reported target, Paulo Dybala, to Serie A side AS Roma.

The Argentinian, who is currently a free transfer, has been linked with a move to the Premier League after his contract with Juventus expired at the end of last month.

A move to the red side of Manchester seemed very possible earlier on in the transfer window after reports started Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave.

The 28-year-old spent seven seasons with his previous club appearing in 293 games while scoring 115 goals in all competitions.

Man United are already limited in attack with Erik ten Hag needing to find a solution as his next priority after signing a new midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano first broke the news claiming that United contacted Dybala’s agent, Jorge Antun regarding a possible free transfer.

However, the Italian journalist reported last night that an official bid has been made to Dybala.

AS Roma official bid to Paulo Dybala: contract valid until June 2025, salary could reach €6m net per year add-ons included. Dybala and his camp will decide soon. 🟡🔴🇦🇷 #ASRoma @SkySport Roma are pushing also with José Mourinho who wants Paulo Dybala as priority. pic.twitter.com/b6i7PYTh6D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022

He said in a tweet “AS Roma official bid to Paulo Dybala: contract valid until June 2025, salary could reach €6m net per year add-ons included.”

“Dybala and his camp will decide soon.“

“Roma are pushing also with José Mourinho who wants Paulo Dybala as priority.”

This morning, Romano posted an update on the situation as promised.

Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agent 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma @SkySport Mourinho, key factor – he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. pic.twitter.com/qZaYmp5VqD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Dybala’s agent and Roma have now reached a full agreement on a move to Rome with Mourinho being able to convince the forward.

He said in a tweet “Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agent”

“Mourinho, key factor – he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent.”

The forward will seem like a huge miss to Juventus and a huge gain for the Europa Conference League champions.

Sky Sport Italia reports that Dybala has already accepted Roma’s offer and could become a player very soon.

The outlet states that the current deal is a three-year contract worth 6 million euros a year which can be reached through bonuses.

It now feels like United need to find a solution to strengthen their attack once again after missing out on Dybala on a free transfer.

However, Frenkie de Jong still is the priority despite the midfielder travelling to the United States with Barcelona.

