Stats show why Lisandro Martinez is one of the best



Manchester United are signing one of the Champions League’s premier centre backs in Lisandro Martinez.

Statman Dave has shared a string of tweets to back up that claim and the data puts the Argentine in an incredibly positive light.

A look at Ajax’s demolition of Borussia Dortmund in the group stages shows a 95% passing accuracy even when playing an adventurous 10 long passes and a key pass to create a chance.

All that while putting in a stellar defensive performance to keep Erling Haaland “in his pocket.”

The diminutive defender made five clearances, won four interceptions and enjoyed a 100% tackle success rate, as he shut down the Norwegian who will be lining up for Manchester City next season.

Lisandro Martinez vs. Haaland & Borussia Dortmund: 95% pass accuracy

8/10 long passes completed

5 clearances

4 interceptions

4/4 tackles won

1 key pass

0 goals conceded In his back pocket… 🔐🔐🔐 pic.twitter.com/DBNWBrt81E — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 17, 2022

The stats don’t stop there, as across the competition Martinez put paid to doubts about his height, winning 1.8 aerial duels per game at a 64% success rate.

That ranks him higher than 6’4” Harry Maguire, and comfortably ahead of City defender Ruben Dias.

Aerial Duels Won per game in the Champions League 2021/22 (win rate): Lisandro Martinez – 1.8 (64%)

Harry Maguire – 1.8 (61%)

Pau Torres – 1.2 (64%)

Rúben Dias – 0.8 (46%) Good leap of a Little lad. 😉😉😉 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3CX8M3bl5M — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 17, 2022

As a ball playing defender, Lisandro was peerless in the competition.

With 87 passes per 90 minutes, 7.88 of them progressive, he is in the top 1% of centre-backs.

He can claim the 99th percentile for Shot-Creating actions (1.38), Through balls (0.25) and Assists (0.13) as well, meaning that United might just have gone some way to solving their issues in build-up play and progressing the ball up the pitch.

Those stats do not point to a dereliction of defensive duty, however, as the Argentine was also in the top 1% for tackles per 90 minutes, registering 3.13 per game.

Lisandro Martinez at Ajax ranked in the Top 1% of CB in Europe for (per 90): Passes (87)

Progressive passes (7.88)

Tackles (3.13)

Shot-Creating actions (1.38)

Through balls (0.25)

Assists (0.13) One of the best Ball-Playing CBs in the Champions League. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/nmKhQHiERV — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 17, 2022

All in all, the Butcher of Amsterdam boasts an incredible variety to his game, with his Eredivisie stats showing him to be an “All-rounder,” capable in the air and on the deck, with the ball and without it.

1 – Lisandro Martínez completed more passes per 90 than any player to play 10+ times in last season's Eredivisie (82.3), while he also boasted the best aerial duel success rate of any player to contest 100+ aerials in the 2021-22 competition (70.2%). All-rounder. pic.twitter.com/s0050fjdu6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 17, 2022

82.3 passes per 90 in the Eredivisie and a whopping 70.2% aerial success rate will put him in good stead when he reunites with Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United fans have a lot to look forward to.

