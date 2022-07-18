Home » Stats show why Lisandro Martinez is one of the best

Stats show why Lisandro Martinez is one of the best

by David O'Neill
written by David O'Neill


Manchester United are signing one of the Champions League’s premier centre backs in Lisandro Martinez.

Statman Dave has shared a string of tweets to back up that claim and the data puts the Argentine in an incredibly positive light.

A look at Ajax’s demolition of Borussia Dortmund in the group stages shows a 95% passing accuracy even when playing an adventurous 10 long passes and a key pass to create a chance.

All that while putting in a stellar defensive performance to keep Erling Haaland “in his pocket.”

The diminutive defender made five clearances, won four interceptions and enjoyed a 100% tackle success rate, as he shut down the Norwegian who will be lining up for Manchester City next season.

The stats don’t stop there, as across the competition Martinez put paid to doubts about his height, winning 1.8 aerial duels per game at a 64% success rate.

That ranks him higher than 6’4” Harry Maguire, and comfortably ahead of City defender Ruben Dias.

As a ball playing defender, Lisandro was peerless in the competition.

With 87 passes per 90 minutes, 7.88 of them progressive, he is in the top 1% of centre-backs.

He can claim the 99th percentile for Shot-Creating actions (1.38), Through balls (0.25) and Assists (0.13) as well, meaning that United might just have gone some way to solving their issues in build-up play and progressing the ball up the pitch.

Those stats do not point to a dereliction of defensive duty, however, as the Argentine was also in the top 1% for tackles per 90 minutes, registering 3.13 per game.

All in all, the Butcher of Amsterdam boasts an incredible variety to his game, with his Eredivisie stats showing him to be an “All-rounder,” capable in the air and on the deck, with the ball and without it.

82.3 passes per 90 in the Eredivisie and a whopping 70.2% aerial success rate will put him in good stead when he reunites with Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United fans have a lot to look forward to.

