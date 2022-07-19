Atletico Madrid turn down chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo



Atletico Madrid have turned down the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

Ronaldo made it clear recently that he wants out of Old Trafford and wishes to play for a team that can offer Champions League football.

Agent Jorge Mendes has spoken to the likes of Chelsea, PSG, Napoli and Bayern Munich but they have all decided against the move.

As reported here yesterday, rumours started to emerge that a shock move to Atletico Madrid could be in the offing, with head coach Diego Simeone a known admirer.

However, the Rojoblanco have become the latest team to reject a move for the galactico, citing financial reasons for their decision.

“’It is not economically viable’, they insist over and over again at Atlético when Cristiano Ronaldo’s name comes to the fore,” reports Marca.

“The drowning rojiblancos’ accounts could not afford a very high wage like that of the Portuguese, as well as pay a transfer fee to Manchester United , a club with which he has a valid contract.

“That is the reality.”

The report also notes that the rumours, which shocked the football world after the player’s historic allegiance to neighbours and arch rivals Real, came from Ronaldo himself.

The story is “something fed from the Portuguese’s own environment and something that, from minute one, has been denied in the offices of the main floor of the Metropolitano,” Marca explains.

Meanwhile, even Juventus have also reportedly been approached about a return. The Milan teams, Sevilla, Ajax and FC Porto represent the type of option left, none of which would seem likely.

One idea, a return to Sporting Lisbon on loan, was dismissed as “fake news” by Ronaldo himself this weekend.

As the situation grows more and more desperate and humiliating for the Portuguese legend, United are remaining steadfast in their insistence that he is not for sale, with manager Erik ten Hag yesterday even suggesting the Red Devils are considering triggering an extension in his contract that would keep him at the club until 2024.