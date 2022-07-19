Erik ten Hag interview: Manchester United highlights importances of pressing in win over Crystal Palace



Manchester United breezed to a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in their third pre-season match.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were all on the scoresheet, and the formidable trio looks more promising every game.

In his post-match interview, manager Erik ten Hag gave his thoughts regarding today’s match.

“I think it’s pre-season. We are happy with the improvement we see but there’s also a lot of work to do. We scored some wonderful goals, that’s also true.”

“We press. We press all day – if we can, we do it high up the pitch.”

“If we can’t, we have to do it in a lower block. We have to press, but we also have to do it together, as a team.”

He was asked what United could improve going forward, to which he replied:

“The timing of when you start the press. I still see switches which we can’t afford. We can prepare a better press.”

“On the ball we play well, but when we’re two or three nil up, the belief is increasing, then on the ball, we can delay and postpone and fight opponents, so they come out and speed up.”

“They (Man Utd forwards) do a lot of work, a lot of running — they put a lot of energy in defence and they get rewarded by scoring goals because we’re winning balls high up the pitch. No opponent likes to be pressed on the defending line.”

United will be hoping to take their impressive pre-season form into the opening game of the season against Brighton.

Up next, the Red Devils face Aston Villa at the Optus Stadium in Perth.