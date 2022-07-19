Malcolm Ebiowei faces Manchester United after transfer snub



Crystal Palace handed a start to Malcolm Ebiowei today, having beaten Manchester United to his signature.

The former Derby County player was available on a free transfer, but a promise of a clear pathway to the first team swayed the winger as he moved to South London this window.

Palace came to Perth with a squad featuring only ten first teamers, with a number of their players still in England with an upcoming match against Gillingham.

That went some way to opening the door for Ebiowei to start against the club he turned down.

He lined up in direct opposition to a player who did sign for the Red Devils in Tyrell Malacia, who looked largely comfortable in spite of Palace’s youthful energy in closing down United’s defenders.

The 18-year-old did manage to put some pressure on Malacia early on however but could only set up an awkward chance for Jean-Phillipe Mateta, which David de Gea saved with ease.

Ebiowei forced a very good save from De Gea a little later on, as he left Fred on the ground and skipped past Malacia to get a shot away.

He beat Fred again in the second half, but found his shot blocked by Victor Lindelof this time.

Palace were under the cosh for large spells, making it difficult for their new man to affect the match, although he did look lively when on the ball.

While he naturally drifted in and out of the game, as younger players often do, there were some flashes of promise to his game.

But while United remain in the market for a right-winger, with Amad and Facundo Pellistri on their books already it is unlikely that Palace’s new man would have had so clear a path to first-team football, even in preseason games such as this.

Indeed, should the Red Devils move for a winger it is likely to be for a more established player.

While Ajax winger Antony looked to have been priced out of a move, reports of them signing a replacement in the form of Francisco Conceicao may offer hope for United.

