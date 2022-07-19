Manchester United set to miss out on Jonathan Clauss

Just a couple of days ago, Manchester United were reportedly in pole position for the signing of RC Lens full-back Jonathan Clauss. However, it seems unlikely as of now that the French international will be heading to Manchester with Olympique Marseille having their bid accepted by Lens.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Marseille’s second bid has been accepted by their domestic rivals with United and fellow Premier League club Chelsea yet to put in a bid.

Romano tweeted: “Jonathan Clauss will undergo medical tests as new OM player in the morning. Full agreement completed after the opening bid made 10 days ago, Lens have accepted €8m fee.

“Manchester United links, wide of mark – he’s joining OM.”

As previously reported here, The French defender had a host of clubs chasing his signature with Wolverhampton Wanderers also interested.

Lens are not in the best position to negotiate for a rise in fee due to the player having only a year left in his contract. Therefore Clauss was available for as little as €8 million. Lens were hoping for more teams to enter the fray which would have meant they would have a received a much higher fee.

The former Strasbourg youngster played largely as a wing-back for his French club during the 2021-22 campaign and is very attack-minded which can be seen from his stats.

Last season, he contributed five goals and 11 assists, which earned him a place in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year.

His story makes for incredible reading as the player had not experienced top-flight football till the age of 28 when he moved to Lens.

Clauss became the oldest player to make their debut for the French national team in 17 years and is bidding to make the cut for the 2022 World Cup.

United’s right back woes

Erik ten Hag wants to ensure his team has the same level of talent on either side of the pitch. The left side has always been United’s strong suit with either Luke Shaw bombing forward and Alex Telles having a wicked delivery.

But the right side has not shown as much promise with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka not contributing at all in terms of goals and assists last season.

The Dutchman wants to keep Dalot and the young Portuguese has played in the first half of both pre-season friendlies so far. Wan Bissaka has played a single half while academy graduate Ethan Laird playing in the second half against Melbourne Victory.

The former Ajax boss has already added a left back in Tyrell Malacia and is ideally looking to add one on the right side with Wan Bissaka deemed not good enough due to his awkwardness with the ball at his feet. Laird is expected to go out on another loan.

Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan was said to be a target for the English giants but Inter’s valuation has meant United have so far stayed away from entering negotiations.

Marseille’s bid being accepted should not deter the Red Devils as seen during Malacia and Lisandro Martinez‘s pursuits. Both times other clubs – namely Olympique Lyon and Arsenal – were said to be frontrunners. However, United hijacked the move at the last moment and something similar cannot be ruled out if Ten Hag really wants his man.

United certainly need to improve their right side and Clauss’ stats certainly show he can make a difference. Now the ball is in John Murtough’s court. He will, however, have to be quick.