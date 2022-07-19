Manchester United to battle Chelsea for Endrick



Manchester United face a battle to sign wonderkid Endrick.

The Brazilian turns 16 on Thursday and will sign a contract with Palmeiras stipulating a £34m release clause.

Jorge Nicola (via The Sun) reports that the price appeals to both Manchester United and Chelsea, while Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the picture having scouted the prospect extensively over the last few months.

Those scouts have witnessed a sensational youth-level goalscoring record from the left-footed attacker, who has 165 goals in 169 appearances.

And they will be very aware that waiting too long to act on their reports could come at a high cost.

Endrick’s release clause will rise to £43m next year and £50m in 2024, meaning that offers could come in sooner rather than later.

That would be in spite of Brazilian legislation which prohibits Brazilian domestic players from moving abroad before they turn 18.

Any agreement would therefore be a pre-contract agreement, similar to the one Real Madrid agreed with Vinicius Junior over his £34m move.

Incidentally, Endrick shares an agent with Vinicius, so a similar deal could well be on the cards.

With United looking to build for the future under Erik ten Hag, the Brazilian would be a welcome addition.

The Red Devils would be signing South America’s top prospect if they do make a move.

It is a market in which United have not yet taken full advantage, having last had some success with Rafael and Fabio da Silva back in 2008.

