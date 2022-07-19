Manchester United v Crystal Palace team news: Marcus Rashford returns to the starting eleven



Marcus Rashford has regained his spot in the starting lineup in the pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace.

Tyrell Malacia will have his first start at Manchester United, as he looks to impress boss Erik ten Hag.

So far he has been physically imposing and very comfortable in possession.

The 22 year old will be hoping that he can force his way into United’s starting lineup by the beginning of the season.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof retain their place as the starting centre backs. The duo were criticised for the sloppy defending in Melbourne Victory’s opening goal last match.

Many fans believe that the pair are detrimental to the team when playing a high-line.

Maguire will be encouraged by Ten Hag’s recent comments regarding his captaincy.

The Dutchman was confident that Maguire was a starter and would retain the armband.

Fred and Scott McTominay start in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes ahead as an attacking midfielder.

Some will be disappointed not to see the likes of Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage after their splendid performances over the past two games.

Fans, however, will be excited to see the formidable front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

On paper it appears that United will lineup in a 4-2-3-1 formation, and continue the high-pressing instructions given by the manager.

The game kicks off at 11:10 a.m BST.