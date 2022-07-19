Player ratings: Man United 3-1 Crystal Palace – Anthony Martial puts in another superb performance



Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1 today in a pre-season friendly in Melbourne, Australia. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5 – Had little to do but really made a mess of the goal.

Diogo Dalot 8.5 – Looking more and more like the right back his early years promised. Really seems to fit well into a Ten Hag system. Good assist on the first goal. Attacked and defended well. Excellent all-round performance.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Quiet game, did nothing wrong.

Harry Maguire 7 – Got stronger after a dodgy start.

Tyrell Malacia 6.5 – Looked to join the attacks, lively and probably looking a better option than Shaw right now.

Scott McTominay 6 – Steady performance.

Fred/strong> 7.5 – Played really well. Seems to be thinking and moving more quickly than we’ve seen in a long while. Lots of flicks and skill moves … Ten Hag seems to be bringing out the Brazilian in him.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Quiet game for Bruno, made a great visionary pass in the second half but was wasteful and slack on a few occasions.

Jadon Sancho 8 – Some flashes of skill in the first half and a superb goal in the second.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Did pretty well, put in some dangerous crosses and took his goal well.

Anthony Martial 9 – Superb performance. Was very unlucky not to get the goal where Butland was injured, and took the one he did score well. Was also instrumental in Rashford and Sancho’s goals.

Substitutes

Donny van de Beek 7.5 – Seemed an instant upgrade on McTominay and got a neat assist.

Will Fish 2 – Looked a little shaky before the sending off. Shame for the young star who joined the tour late.

Alex Telles 6 – Quiet.

Charlie Savage 6 – Did OK.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Looked rusty and committed a few fouls.

Zidane Iqbal 6.5 – Didn’t get on the ball as often as in previous games, but did OK.

Amad 4 – Disappointing from Amad. Had plenty of opportunities but didn’t make the most of them.

Hannibal Mejbri 6 – Didn’t make much of an impact in an unfamiliar centre forward position.

Anthony Elanga 7 – Made a couple of good runs.

Ethan Laird 6 – Did OK in the short time he had.