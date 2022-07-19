Home » Scott McTominay with 100% record against Palace

Scott McTominay's puts in superb performance against Crystal Palace

by Zoe Hodges
written by Zoe Hodges


Homegrown hero, Scott McTominay shone in Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace out in Melbourne.

According to StatMan Dave on Twitter, McTominay had a 100% pass accuracy and won 100% of his tackles in the first half against Palace.

The Scot’s position in the team is under threat, but performances like this will make it hard for Erik ten Hag to drop him.

McTominay moved the ball quickly, taking 33 touches and completing 27 passes.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho also had a great game, completing 15 out of 17 of his passes in the final third.

The right-winger also had two shots on target, one of which was the goal he scored.

Anthony Martial is also having a phenomenal pre-season run.

His pass accuracy was 93% but most importantly he had 3 attempts on goal, 2 on target and one goal and an assist.

According to StatMan Dave, Marcus Rashford is also much improved than he was last term, winning 100% of his tackles today and he also got his name on the score sheet.

It wasn’t just the attacking players that Dave had praise for. Dalot and Maguire also stepped it up today with the former having an 88% pass rate and the latter putting in some good blocks!

If United keep things up, Ten Hag will have a headache when it comes to picking just 11 reliable players.

