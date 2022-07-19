Three Things we learnt from Manchester United’s friendly 3-1 win over Crystal Palace



Erik ten Hag took charge of his third pre-season match as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket ground.

After settling down in Australia following the previous match in the same stadium vs. Melbourne Victory, the Red Devils are starting to get fitter and fitter after a disastrous campaign last season.

Premier League side Crystal Palace faced an unbeaten pre-season side after winning their final match of the season against United.

Here are three things we learned from the game:

Fred is making himself known to Ten Hag

After a good back end to the last campaign, it felt like Fred could be one of the midfielders to drop to the bench if a new arrival came to Old Trafford this transfer window.

However, three matches in and Fred has excelled in every single game and has arguably been the best player on the tour.

A couple of through balls on goal provided some excellent skill from the midfielder as he looks to retain his starting position.

Ten Hag will have to make the important decision of whether to keep the Scott McTominay and Fred midfield alive or change it completely.

There is a “good” problem at left-back

The third match of the pre-season campaign has been very telling for fans as they are getting used to the squad under the new manager.

It’s clear to see that United have a very unbalanced squad, especially at left-back compared to the two they hold in the right-back position.

Man United have four senior left-backs in Alex Telles, Brandon Williams, Luke Shaw and new signing Tyrell Malacia.

One could be sold whereas another could be heading out on loan but with the new season just weeks away, it looks like they have a good issue at the back.

Malacia featured for just under 80 minutes before being replaced by Ethan Laird with Telles coming on halfway through the second half but at centre-back.

The new signing at Old Trafford managed to slot in perfectly during the game vs. Palace as he played his role in the first goal.

Williams spent the last season on loan at Norwich but didn’t join the pre-season tour with it looking likely he will be heading out on loan once more.

Luke Shaw, Alex Telles and Tyrell Malacia have all impressed so far this pre-season with a tricky decision resulting in one or more players heading out of the door.

A similar issue presents itself in the attack

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanting to leave at United, the attack is starting to come together and bring some sensational goals.

Anthony Martial has 3 goals in 3 games with Marcus Rashford looking as sharp as ever.

With time running out for the legendary striker to leave, it looks like he could be staying which will provide further depth for Erik ten Hag.

In the second half of the match vs Crystal Palace, Rashford scored after a sensational bit of build-up in the attack.

Jadon Sancho added to the scoresheet to prove why he should be the right-winger for the Red Devils this season.

The manager didn’t make too many changes in this game until the 65th minute which could hint at this team being the starting team come the first match of the Premier League season.

Manchester United next face Aston Villa in another pre-season friendly at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

