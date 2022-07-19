West Ham United in “pole position” to sign Jesse Lingard



West Ham believe they are in ‘pole position’ to sign Manchester United academy graduate Jesse Lingard.

The Evening Standardmade the claim following a report from The Athelic’s David Ornstein saying that the player has pledged to make a decision on his future by the end of this week.

🚨 EXCL: Jesse Lingard will make decision on future next week. 29yo wants to be in a club no later than Fri 22 July. Not moving to #MLS but considering Saudi in £10m-per-year deal. Preference is PL (3 offers on table) but Saudi a firm option @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/g7Hc98VBTJ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 15, 2022

David Moyes is apparently “desperate” to secure the England international’s services following his incredible loan spell back in 2021.

Lingard scored nine times and provided four assists in his 16 games during the second half of their 2020/2021 Premier League campaign.

Eyebrows were certainly raised when the move was not made permanent during that summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly had no real interest in selling while West Ham were unwilling to match the sort of price United were looking for.

The result was unhappiness all round, with Lingard making two Premier League starts for the Red Devils last season as West Ham splashed £27m on Nikola Vlasic.

The Croatian made just six league starts and is looking to move on following his second failed spell in England.

Lingard is believed to have three Premier League offers currently on the table and a fourth from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

The Saudi offer appears the most lucrative, with their £10m-per-year offer unlikely to be matched by an English side.

He has also reportedly flown over to America to discuss a possible switch to the MLS, with Wayne Rooney’s DC United a possible destination.

However, with the Qatar World Cup looming, Lingard is believed to be more in favour of a Premier League move as he looks to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

