Home » Antony: Manchester United are still interested in €70million Ajax winger

Antony: Manchester United are still interested in €70million Ajax winger

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia


Manchester United are reportedly still keen on signing Ajax winger Antony.

According to Alex Crook (talkSPORT), the Red Devils have not given up their pursuit of the 22 year old.

Crook states: “There’d been reports that Utd’s interest in Antony was over.”

“But Man United are still very much looking to bring him to the PL.”

 “A €70m fee has been [reported], I think it’ll be a little less.”

“I was under the impression last week that Antony would only be a target if Ronaldo was to leave the club, that may not be the case.”

“I’ve had some information from a very reliable source that Man United still very much looking to bring him.”

United were said to be priced out of a move by Ajax, who are reluctant to sell their star man.

After completing deals for Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, Ten Hag wants to boost the attack and is keen on reuniting with his former player.

Liverpool are also reportedly in for Antony and have made contact with Ajax to discuss a possible transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian winger really wants to work with Ten Hag and his agents are trying to convince Ajax to sell him.

United’s deal for Frenkie de Jong is yet stalling, so it will be interesting to see how much cash the club is willing to shell out on Antony.

 

 

Latest Top Stories...

Piers Morgan: Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for...

Jesse Lingard is in advanced talks to sign...

Manchester United won’t send Facundo Pellistri back to...

Edinson Cavani in talks to sign for Villareal...

FC Barcelona humiliate Frenkie De Jong in latest...

Frenkie de Jong prefers Bayern Munich move over...