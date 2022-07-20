Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid gathers pace after Diego Simeone’s son drops hint

When Cristiano Ronaldo announced his desire to leave Manchester United in search of Champions League football, he would have hoped that the top European teams would be vying for his signature. Instead, most top teams have turned down the chance to sign the Portugal international.

A surprise destination could be in store if reports are to be believed. The former Real Madrid star is trying to engineer a move to cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone remains a huge admirer of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and would happily accept the Portugal skipper in his plans if the move were to happen.

Cristiano Ronaldo delibera volver a Madrid… para jugar en el @Atleti. Jorge Mendes, su agente, -también el de João Félix- presiona para que CR7 llegue al Metropolitano. El OK del Cholo está. La historia menos pensada… pic.twitter.com/yQvDB1aPvj — Manu Surasky (@manusurasky) July 18, 2022

And now rumour mills have gone on overdrive following the feisty Argentine manager’s son Gianluca Simeone liking a post suggesting a move was imminent.

A tweet from journalist Manu Surasky read: “Cristiano Ronaldo decides to return to Madrid… to play for Atleti. Jorge Mendes, his agent, presses for CR7 to reach the Metropolitan,” a tweet which was liked by the Xerez Deportivo striker.

However, as already reported, the Rojiblancos do not possess the financial strength to complete the deal. The striker would command huge wages and the Madrid club would also need to pay United a transfer fee.

Georgina wants the move?

Marca have mentioned that the noises regarding the move are mainly emanating from the player’s camp and not from the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Liga giants will need to offload at least two strikers and raise money in order to complete any sort of deal. They also have other priority positions to fill first.

According to Spanish newspaper Diario Sport, Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodríguez wants to return to Madrid. Georgina and Cristiano first met in the Spanish capital back in 2016, when the forward was playing for Real.

The family are going through a tough time and United have already granted additional leave to Ronaldo to deal with the problem.

It is thought that a return to the city might help them cope with their loss and help alleviate some of the pain.

Unlike other managers who have turned down the chance to sign the striker, Simeone would revel in the chance to use him as he used Luis Suarez to win the La Liga in 2020-21. Erik ten Hag has, however, remained adamant that the striker remains a part of his plans.







