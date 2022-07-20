Dan-Axel Zagadou: Manchester United ‘very interested’ in Borussia Dortmund centre back



Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Dortmund centre back Dan-Axel Zagadou.

According to MediaFoot, United are ‘very interested’ in the Frenchman, but face competition from Inter Milan.

The Serie A giants have already sent a proposal to Zagadou, who is available for free.

The report states: “According to our information, an offer has been sent to Dan-Axel Zagadou .”

“Free of any contract after his adventure at Borussia Dortmund, the central defender is a priority for Inter Milan.”

“But watch out for the competition… Manchester United would also be very interested in the player.”

Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with Milan Skriniar, so Inter will need a viable replacement.

Zagadou is tactically versatile and can operate at centre back or left back.

The 23 year old is robust and would suit the physicality of the Premier League.

The Frenchman is blessed with composure, and uses his intelligence to sense danger.

Zagadou would ideally fit at left centre back, but after Lisandro Martinez’s arrival he would have to move to the right side.

His versatility would appeal hi Erik ten Hag, who is looking to inculcate his philosophy onto the team.

United, however, will need to offload some players in that position.

The Red Devils are stacked at centre back, with five fit first-team players available for selection.

For free, Zagadou would be a decent option and could be moulded into an absolute monster in defence.