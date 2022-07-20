Frenkie de Jong has not ruled out a move to Chelsea



Manchester United’s transfer for FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong continues to stall, much to the frustration of the fans.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea, are also said to be interested in the player but are aware of the agreement in place between United and Barca.

In his recent exclusive with Caughtoffside, Romano stated:

“Chelsea will not submit any offers to Barcelona until they know that Frenkie de Jong has a different idea (accept to leave Barcelona for Chelsea).”

Chelsea will not submit any offers to Barcelona until they know that Frenkie de Jong has different idea (accept to leave Barcelona for Chelsea). ~ @FabrizioRomano | @caughtoffside — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) July 20, 2022

Spanish outlet Sport now reports that De Jong has not discounted a move to the London club.

“De Jong knows that he is in the market and does not like the option of changing the Camp Nou for Old Trafford.”

“The Dutchman does not like the city of Manchester or the functioning of United, a club that he considers has had erratic behaviour in the offices in recent years and, above all, that will not play in the next Champions League.”

“This is, without a doubt, the main handicap of the ‘Red Devils’ to convince the Barça player.”

The report also claims that De Jong could look at Bayern Munich as an alternate option.

Man United have agreed a fee with Barcelona, so it is now up to the player to give the green light.

James Ducker (The Telegraph) stated that United will be patient and that the saga could run till the end of the transfer window.

🗣️ — @TelegraphDucker: “This deal could go on to the end of the transfer deadline. The hit on deferred wages is far higher on De Jong than other Barça players because he was earning a basic £230,000 a week and a set of bonuses.” #mufc #mujournal [@UnitedStandMUFC] https://t.co/dnIU9Piqx6 — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 19, 2022

United have indeed got caught up in a messy situation.

The main issue being De Jong’s deferred payments, it will be about which club gives in first.