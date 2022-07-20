Jesse Lingard is in advanced talks to sign for Nottingham Forest on a free transfer



Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on a free transfer.

The England international’s contract expired at the end of last month with the player taking time to search for his new club.

Links to West Ham remain with the London club expecting to sign the midfielder on a free transfer this window.

Lingard has been at Man United since 2007 at age seven where he went on to progress through the academy ranks and into the first team.

According to The Telegraph, Forest are in advanced talks with Lingard in what appears to be an ambitious move for the recently promoted Premier League side.

The Championship play-off winners are looking to beat West Ham who will spend time once again in European competitions.

Lingard has received a lucrative offer from Nottingham Forest as the club hopes to beat any competition for the signature of the 29-year-old.

He has not given up hope on being selected for the upcoming World Cup towards the end of this year.

A Premier League move will help his chances of being selected for the big competition in just a couple of months.

As well as the ambitious offer to bring Lingard to the club, they have also been very active in the transfer making already bringing in multiple players and spending £70m as a whole so far.

Dean Henderson recently completed a loan move to the club as they look to replace their first-choice goalkeeper who departed in recent weeks.

The outlet concludes by stating that Lingard will make his decision in the upcoming days as the new Premier League season edges closer.

