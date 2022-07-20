Manchester United trigger release clause for Maya Le Tissier

After a slow start to the transfer window for Manchester United, they are now on the verge of signing their fourth player this summer.

Tom Garry of The Telegraph reports that United have triggered, Brighton’s Maya Le Tissier’s release clause which is thought to be worth £50-60,000.

The 20 year old has captained her country at various youth levels and is thought to be one of the most talented rising stars in the WSL.

After four years at Brighton she has already confirmed she will be leaving Hope Powell’s side and has been linked to The Reds previously.

She was nominated for the PFA Young player of the Year award last season and has drawn interest from clubs on the continent as well.

It is thought the signing of Rachel Williams last week was a move by the club to bring in an experienced player to help nurture young talent such as Le Tissier.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, captain Katie Zelem signed a new deal with the club, making her a Red until the end of the 23/24 season.

Zelem joined United for their inaugural season, making her debut in United’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool in August 2018.

Zelem became captain in just her second season and has made 99 appearances for the club, scoring 27 goals.

Speaking of her contract extension, Zelem said, “I’m delighted to extend my contract here at United. Being captain of this wonderful football club is a privilege and something that I am honoured to continue into another exciting season for this group of players.

“I want to thank the fans for all their support since I joined in 2018 and look forward to making more winning memories together.”

News of Le Tissier’s arrival at the club is thought to be just days away but United fans can be excited about the way things have been progressing this transfer window.