Manchester United won’t send Facundo Pellistri back to Spain



Facundo Pellistri will not be moving to Spain should Manchester United opt to loan him out.

ESPN Uruguay tweeted the news today, suggesting that he “would be loaned out” with Portugal or Italy likely destinations.

Facundo #Pellistri volvería a ser cedido a préstamo desde el #ManchesterUnited, y en esta oportunidad su destino no sería España (donde ya jugó en el Alavés), sino Portugal o Italia, según confirmaron a #ESPN fuentes cercanas del jugador.https://t.co/HNxTnHZFK3 — ESPN Uruguay (@ESPNUruguay) July 20, 2022

Pellistri enjoyed a fine performance in the second half against Liverpool, in which he slotted home following an incisive counterattack.

Around a month ago, his agent Agustin Alvarez said that “Erik ten Hag will decide, if he will stay or be loaned out.”

Facundo Pellistri's agent Agustin Alvarez: "Pellistri has a contract until 2026. He will make the pre-season retreat with #mufc and will take part in the tour in Asia. Erik ten Hag will decide, if he will stay or be loaned out." [Grand Hotel Calciomercato via Stretty] — RedReveal (@RedReveal) June 24, 2022

With the winger an unused substitute in United’s following two matches, it would appear that the Dutchman has indeed made his decision.

Ten Hag has opted to field strong line-ups from the start to build match fitness among first teamers while making numerous changes to hand opportunities to younger players.

But Pellistri’s lack of gametime following the Liverpool result would suggest that the Uruguayan may not be in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the upcoming season.

Alvarez had earlier suggested that “possibilities between England, Italy and Portugal” were on the table.

Alvarez: "In the latter case we have several possibilities between England, Italy and Portugal thanks also to the performance we had with the national team." #mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) June 24, 2022

It would now appear that a move to England has been ruled out, with Pellistri looking at a move abroad as he searches for regular minutes.

Those minutes would be invaluable in putting his name forward for the Qatar World Cup this winter.

He featured in all three of Uruguay’s matches during the last international break, providing an assist for free agent Edinson Cavani during a 3-0 win over Mexico.

The youngster will be hoping for better fortune in his next loan spell than he had at Deportivo Alaves, who handed him just six starts as they finished bottom of La Liga.

