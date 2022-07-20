Piers Morgan: Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United any more

Manchester United’s attacking triumvirate of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are firing on all cylinders in pre-season and the team’s attacking play is starting to take shape without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite Jorge Mendes’ best efforts, no top European club has come forward for his star client.

Erik ten Hag also pointed out that United’s top scorer from last season is not for sale and he is looking forward to welcoming him back into the fold.

❗️ Piers Morgan: “I have had quite a lot of contact (With Ronaldo) in the last week, I certainly think it'd be highly unlikely if Cristiano plays another game for Manchester United. “I just think mentally he's moved on. I think he could end up somewhere quite surprising.” pic.twitter.com/Hu80YF79Y1 — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) July 19, 2022

However, if fans have started to dream about the Portuguese skipper donning the famous red shirt next season, TalkTV host Piers Morgan has claimed that United’s No 7 has mentally moved on from United and is unlikely to represent the club under the Dutchman.

Morgan has claimed that a surprise club are in for the Portuguese international and that he has got the information straight from the horse’s mouth.

“I have had quite a lot of contact in the last week. I certainly think it’d be highly unlikely if Cristiano Ronaldo plays another game for Manchester United,” Morgan told talkSPORT. “I just think mentally he’s moved on.

The reasons according to Morgan include the fact that United will not be part of the Champions League as well as the culture inside the club.

United and Ronaldo don’t share the same ambitions

In an earlier interview, the TV personality had explained how Ronaldo was shell-shocked when he arrived back in Manchester. During his formative years as a Red Devil, Ronaldo would frequently take advice from legends like Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs. The current lot, however, do not share the same sentiment.

According to Morgan, the striker has a lot of respect for the new manager but he wants to continue winning the biggest prizes on offer and United currently are not a club that can compete with the big boys.

“If you’re him and coming towards the end of your career and you still want to win major trophies you’ve got to make a calculation. Am I going to do it if I stay at United?

“I think he feels the club structure from the top down isn’t right. It’s not a reflection on the new manager [Erik ten Hag], he’s got a lot of respect for him, but it’s just an accurate reflection of where United are right now.

“It’s for him to say what he feels but if you’re asking me then I don’t think he’s going to stay at Manchester United. I think he could end up somewhere quite surprising.”

The likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and surprisingly Atletico Madrid have all been liked with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

For Ten Hag and United’s sake, a swift resolution would suit all parties. The team is starting to shape up well and fans are expecting a lot and distractions in the form of their star striker agitating for a move will not help the cause.







