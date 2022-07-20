PSG agree personal terms with RB Leipzig’s Nordi Mukiele

PSG are attempting to secure the signing of right-back, Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig, this summer.

RMC Sport report that Mukiele is keen to join the French Champions, with an agreement between PSG and the player already in place.

A fee is yet to be agreed between the two clubs but it is believed a sum of around 10-15 million Euros would be enough to see Leipzig part with the 24 year-old.

New PSG boss, Christophe Galtier has confirmed he is looking to add a player who can be “versatile on the right side”.

If Mukiele is to make the switch, could it open a window for current right back, Achraf Hakimi, to make a move from Paris to Manchester?

United have reported interest in Hakimi, who has been labelled a dream signing for new boss, Erik Ten Hag.

The right-back position has been causing United issues for over a decade now, since the retirement of then captain, Gary Neville.

At the best part of 50 million pounds, Aaron Wan-Bisska was supposed to provide the answer but the ex-Palace man has gone backwards since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot, brought in by Jose Mourinho seems to be he preferred choice currently for Erik ten Hag, with the Portuguese offering more quality on the ball than Wan-Bissaka.

However, for all his attacking potential, there are still big question marks over Dalot’s overall ability to hold the right back spot for United, over a full season.

Hakimi would represent an undoubted upgrade for Ten Hag, providing the United boss a world class option in the position.

If there is any chance the Moroccan international could be lured from Paris, it will surely be something for the United board to act on, as a matter of urgency.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

The United vs. Aston Villa Matchday Magazine brings you: