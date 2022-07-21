Alessia Russo’s stats for England show how indispensable she is



After The Lionesses’ comeback victory in the quarter finals last night, everyone is talking about Manchester United’s Ella Toone who gave England hope and got them back on level terms.

However, another United player’s impact is unquestionable, as recent stats show how indispensable she is to Sarina Wiegman’s side.

According to @OptaJoe on Twitter, forward Alessia Russo has been directly involved in nine goals in her 11 games for England (7 goals, 2 assist).

In recent games both she and best friend Ella Toone have proved to be supersubs and eight of her goal involvements for the Lionesses have come as a substitute (6 goals, 2 assists).

9 – Alessia Russo has been directly involved in nine goals in her 11 games for England (7 goals, 2 assist), while eight of her goal involvements for the Lionesses have come as a substitute (6 goals, 2 assist). Influence. #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/Xbiqoesqm5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 20, 2022

Russo changed the tempo of the game in last nights quarter-final, helping to swing the momentum in England’s favour.

She caused problems for the Spanish defenders and rose above everyone else to head the ball down into Toone’s path.

From there, Toone found the back of the net and the Lionesses roared into life.

Russo was instrumental in the group stages too, coming on as a sub and re-energising the team.

Though many have questioned why the United duo are not in the starting line up after their recent impressive display, the pair are professional and content with their roles and consistently have an impact when they come on as substitutes.

United fans know Russo’s ability after an impressive couple of seasons with the Reds.

The 23 year old declined a new contract with the club, which worried fans, but as she enjoys and excels with England, fans will be hoping she goes into next season with the same ambition.

If the Reds can clinch Champions League football then Russo may be willing to stay.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

The United vs. Villa Matchday Magazine brings you: