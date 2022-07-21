Anthony Elanga named fastest player in Manchester United squad

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been utilising the entire pre-season squad in the three games so far in order to find out his best XI once the season starts. He has given chances to a host of academy products including the likes of Anthony Elanga, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage.

Elanga was one of the lone bright spots of the Ralf Rangnick interim regime. He netted three times and assisted a further twice in 27 appearances and became an integral member of the first team squad.

Ten Hag has had the chance to observe the young Swede and even started him ahead of Marcus Rashford against Melbourne Victory.

His pace is a weapon the Dutch manager can utilise according to former United legend Bryan Robson. He told MUTV (via Mirror) that he feels the 20-year-old is the fastest player in the squad.

🗣 Bryan Robson: "When I was speaking with Darren Fletcher, he said he's [Elanga] probably the quickest at the club." [MUTV] — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) July 19, 2022

That is quite the compliment considering the Red Devils possess Rashford, Sancho in their ranks. This information was relayed to Robson by current technical director Darren Fletcher.

Elanga ready to stake claim

The Sweden international has already revealed how he is fitter than last season and is eyeing to improve his output in terms of goals and assists.

The winger has been utilised on the left flank so far by Ten Hag, his preferred position. He has registered one assist in his three outings.

Robson added, “He has to use that pace and make the right runs. He has to get in the box and score goals. If you get four chances in a game can you put two of them away?”

Just around three weeks ago, the 20-year-old showed his impressive fitness by almost breaking a world record during pre-season training. While doing box jumps, Elanga managed to jump an impressive 63 inches – just over five feet.

He set a new personal best in the process and was close to breaking the world record held by American personal trainer Chris Spell who had jumped 67 inches.

The pacy winger certainly has the raw potential to develop into a star. Ten Hag needs to nurture him and mold him as United enter a crucial and long season and every player will have their part to play.







