Desperate Jorge Mendes offers 30% off Cristiano Ronaldo contract



Cristiano Ronaldo’s determination to leave Manchester United this summer has started to adopt an air of desperation.

It has been well-reported that the galactico’s agent had offered him to Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Napoli and Atletico Madrid, with none willing to take a punt on him.

In terms of other Champions League clubs – which is Ronaldo’s demand – many are believed to feel unable to match his wages.

This has led Mendes to put his megastar in the summer sales, with a whopping 30% reduction, according to CBS Sport’s Ben Jacobs.

“Mendes is making it clear to clubs put off by his wages that Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a significant pay cut, potentially as high as 30%,” Jacobs tweeted this morning.

Whether that is 30% less than his United salary this season, which has already seen a 25% reduction on last season’s £510,000, is unclear. The amount being mooted would be either £267,000 per week in that case, or £357,000 otherwise – both still a tidy sum.

There is also the issue of United demanding a transfer fee which is expected to be around the £12 – £15 million mark.

“Ronaldo remains interested in an Atleti move. But club continue to distance themselves, as previously reported,” Jacobs continues.

“Atleti sources reiterate that the club are simply not in a financial position to move. Atleti have termed signing Ronaldo “problematic”. A Real return is also not an option. There is no appetite for it on Real’s side.

“Mendes even offered Ronaldo to Barcelona prior to them signing Robert Lewandowski.

The reporter says that no club is close to signing the superstar and that United boss Erik ten Hag “remains hopeful of having clear-the-air talks”.

Jacobs goes on to say that the great man wants to join a club where “the burden of output isn’t solely on him”. He also says he wants to join a supportive club.

Beggars can’t be choosers, Cristiano.

United will return to Manchester after Saturday’s final Australian tour match against Aston Villa. Ronaldo is expeccted to join the squad at that point and Ten Hag will find out whether he will be banking on the striker’s presence next season or not.

Jorge Mendes is making it clear to clubs put off by his wages that Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a significant pay cut, potentially as high as 30%. Ronaldo remains interested in an Atleti move. But club continue to distance themselves, as previously reported. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 21, 2022







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

The United vs. Aston Villa Matchday Magazine brings you: