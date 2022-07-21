Jonathan David: Manchester United target Lille forward to bolster attack



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Lille forward Jonathan David.

According to the Daily Express, United have a free run at the 22 year old this summer.

The Red Devils are said to be planning on life without Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker made it clear that he wants to leave.

His super agent Jorge Mendes is trying his best to get his client a move to a Champions League club.

Till now, Ronaldo has been turned down by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, so the Portuguese has little to choose from.

Real Madrid too, are not expected to make a move anytime soon for Ronaldo.

🚨 The leaders of Real Madrid are expected to move again into the transfer market only if they sell players. Even in such a scenario, Cristiano Ronaldo won't enter the list of incomings. Real's road map is not going to change in the slightest #mufc #mujournal [@jfelixdiaz] https://t.co/FpYio7hKCJ — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 21, 2022

The 37 year old is yet in Portugual and has missed the majority of pre-season.

According to Rob Blanchette, Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Ronaldo’s current behaviour and will not hesitate to sell him.

Erik ten Hag will not tolerate Cristiano Ronaldo’s current stance. Manchester United are ready to sell Ronaldo if he affects the camp. #MUFC [@_Rob_B] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 21, 2022

In case he leaves, United will need to replace him with a dynamic forward.

David fits the bill, especially looking at his goal output.

The 22 year old scored 19 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season.

David is quick, direct and would offer something different up front for United.

The Canadian’s intelligent movement and trickery would cause mayhem in and around the opposition box.

Fabrizio Romano quoted his price to be in the region of €50m.