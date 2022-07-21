Manchester United given rapturous support in Australia training videos



Manchester United enjoyed rapturous support in Australia during an open training session yesterday.

Videos emerged in the small hours today of the Red Devils continuing their heavy focus on possession drills.

During a large-sided rondo, somewhat akin to the one practiced in Bangkok a week and a half ago, the crowd was vocal in their support of Harry Maguire.

The England international suffered another PR blow against Crystal Palace, as sections of the crowd booed him whenever he got the ball.

His performance did silence them, however, as he put in a faultless show before his substitution at the hour mark.

The captain will be hoping the reception he enjoyed during the training session carries over into matches, as he battles to recapture his form after a dismal showing last season.

The following session was a smaller-sided rondo drill, with players working in a very small area as defenders attempted to win the ball back.

With footballs placed on four cones in the middle, the possession team were required to be precise in their technique to avoid the dreaded push-ups.

This is another drill United practiced in Bangkok, and Erik ten Hag’s style of quick one-touch football with third man runs looks to be making its way onto the pitch in the club’s early preseason fixtures.

Speaking of Ten Hag, he and Steve McClaren were happy to oblige fans seeking pictures and autographs after the session.

Questions had been raised over how the Dutchman would handle the increased attention at United, although gestures such as this will surely endear him to fans.

Another preseason win against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Saturday would give supporters even more reason for optimism.







United vs. Aston Villa. The last match down under.

