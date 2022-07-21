Manchester United planning major sales of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Fred



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is already embroiled in one of United’s busiest summers in recent memory as the Dutchman looks to kickstart his revolution at Old Trafford ahead of the new campaign.

However, according to a recent report, United could be looking further ahead into the future, with the club planning for the sales of three mega stars in the summer transfer window of 2023.

Jacque Talbot reports that the Red Devils are lining up an enormous sales push with captain Harry Maguire, Fred and Anthony Martial on the chopping block in 2023.

The three have been earmarked by the club to be sold in what may be seen as a continuation of the new manager’s long-term transfer revamp of the United squad.

England’s biggest club have already got off to a moderate start in the current transfer window with the confirmed signings of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez. However, if the report is anything to go by, the sale of the three may represent a glimpse into a possible overhaul next year.

The new boss in the United dugout still believes that a number of players still need to be moved on, after failing to live up to expectations despite having multiple chances to impress.

Maguire, Martial, and Fred have over the past few years come under heavy criticism over their poor performances. The three are some of the players that have split opinions among the fanbase with their displays on the pitch.

Maguire has especially come under fire from sections of supporters and the media after a horrible season in which he was culpable for numerous goals conceded and lapses in defense. There have been calls for the Englishman to be stripped of the captaincy in favor of a higher-performing player, who would take pressure off the 29-year-old.

Maguire joined the Red Devils from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million, making him the most expensive defender in football history. The United captain has been a mainstay in the backline since his arrival but has never been convincing. His lack of speed and consistency have been some of the things the England international has been accused of in the past.

Martial, who has been in fine form during United’s pre-season tour, netting three in three games played, has been at the club since 2015 but has never really hit the levels expected of him. The Frenchman spent the latter months of last season on loan in Spain with Sevilla, where he failed to impose himself.

There is an argument to be had that Brazilian international Fred who arrived at Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk with a £47million price tag has failed to live up to what United bosses paid for him. Granted, the 29-year-old was one of United’s best players last season and has shown instances of what he could bring to the table under the new manager while on tour.

It remains to be seen whether United do indeed part ways with Maguire, Fred, and Martial in the summer of 2023. However, the trio may get the chance to salvage their careers at the Theatre of Dreams in the new season and change Ten Hag’s mind.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

The United vs. Villa Matchday Magazine brings you: