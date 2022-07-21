Manchester United’s pre-season is up and running, who has impressed?

Manchester United’s pre-season tour has started with a bang, with Erik Ten Hag’s men winning their first three games against Liverpool, Melbourne and Crystal Palace, respectively.

United have scored even goals, conceding just two – playing some lovely football in the process.

With Erik Ten Hag fine tuning his new side, every player on the tour has had a chance to impress the new manager.

Diogo Dalot has been preferred to Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back and has been solid in his performances thus far.

Dalot’s attributes do suit the style of play Ten Hag is implementing, with Wan-Bissaka’s quality on the ball lacking, it looks a safe bet Dalot will be starting the season at right-back.

Marcus Rashford has looked fit and sharp in outings, both through the middle and out wide. Rashford is showing signs he could be be getting back to his blistering best, with two goals in the three games.

Anthony Martial has been the biggest winner from the tour, so far. It looked as though the Frenchman’s time at United was coming to an end but three brilliantly taken goals, one in each game, coupled with his high energy pressing and harrying, Martial looks likely to be thrown a lifeline under Ten Hag.

Additionally, Zidane Iqbal has been calm and confident when called upon, showing some silky skills and commitment to the cause, could he provide Ten Hag with a cash saving option in the middle of the park?

On the flip side, along with Wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw is finding his position in the first XI under threat.

Shaw has looked a touch lethargic and with the arrival of the energetic Tyrell Malacia, the England left back will need to up his game to cement his pace in the side.

Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga are yet to show their best form on the tour. Amad particularly will be eager to impress, given his United career is yet to get off the ground.

Overall, Ten Hag will be happy with what he has seen from the squad so far; three wins from three and some free-flowing football, the players are showing signs of taking his methods on board as he prepares for the Premier League curtain raiser against Brighton on August 7th.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

The United vs. Villa Matchday Magazine brings you: