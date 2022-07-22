Home » Ajax head coach says Antony is definitely not for sale this summer

Ajax head coach says Antony is definitely not for sale this summer

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy


Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder has closed the door on Antony’s potential transfer to Manchester United this summer.

United have been heavily linked with the winger, who was high on new manager Erik ten Hag’s wish list to strengthen his depleted attack.

United have lost Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Juan Mata and could also be set to lose Cristiano Ronaldo, who has expressed his desire to leave the club.

But Schreuder insists the Brazilian is going nowhere.

When asked if he was afraid Antony would leave, Schreuder replied:

“No, no. We have sold a certain amount of players and I am expecting nobody else to leave.

“We talk on a daily basis. It would be very bad for us if we would lose another starting player.”

This will come as a bitter blow to United, who were still hoping to negotiate with the Dutch club over their €80 million asking price.

With the player desperate to join his old boss at Old Trafford and the Amsterdam outfit having signed like-for-like player Francisco Conceição yesterday, hopes had been raised that a compromise could be found.

It is presumed that United must have a shortlist of alternatives but in truth, there are very few reports about interest in other forward players.

There appeared to be a flurry of interest in striker Brian Brobbey, but he himself has joined the same club, Ajax, today.

 

 

