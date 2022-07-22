Anthony Martial told he will be staying at Manchester United this season

Fabrizio Romano has reported Anthony Martial is set to stay at Manchester United, for the upcoming season.

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United board want to keep Anthony Martial at the club this summer. The decision has been made internally and also communicated to the player. 🔴🇫🇷 #MUFC Two clubs keen on signing him on loan but Man United have no intention to let him go, as of now. pic.twitter.com/tEAJDdWNnZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

Erik Ten Hag is keen to keep Martial at the club and the player has been made aware he will not be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Romano also states there is interest in the Frenchman, from two unconfirmed clubs, but the forward is going nowhere.

It looked as though Martial’s days at United were numbered, having been shipped out on loan to Sevilla last year and not particularly impressing.

But with Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a way out of the club, Martial has been thrown an unlikely lifeline under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Having seen Edinson Cavani leave this summer, coupled with the continued absence of Mason Greenwood and the likely departure of Ronaldo, Martial would be left as the most natural finisher at the club.

Martial has shown on United’s pre-season tour he still knows where the net is, notching in all three of the games so far.

More impressive, however, has been the Frenchman’s apparent change in attitude; his languid style has often come in for criticism but the tour has shown a different side to Martial, who is leading the high energy press demanded from Ten Hag.

Martial, who is still just twenty six, will be entering his eighth season at United this campaign.

It’s been a career that has certainly had its ups and downs, aligned with the overall team performance over that period.

Flashes of brilliance have too often been followed by patches of disinterest, which has left fans split in their trust of the enigmatic Frenchman.

But, Martial does look a safe bet to be starting the season in his preferred centre-forward role. Can he take this opportunity and give fans the chance to see Tony Martial score again?







