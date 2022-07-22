Christian Eriksen can elevate Bruno Fernandes’ game to new heights

Manchester United have sizzled thus far on their pre-season tour winning all three of their games comprehensively. Erik ten Hag knows this is just the start and he needs options all across the team if they are to be successful this year considering the number of games and the upcoming World Cup.

Keeping this mind, United have already secured the signing of free agent Christian Eriksen on a three-year deal. The Dane revels in the attacking midfielder’s role, a position currently taken up Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes is looking forward to linking up with Christian Eriksen. 💫 pic.twitter.com/9VRZ6gvAHk — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 20, 2022

The Portuguese was United’s talisman for one-and-a-half seasons and single-handedly drove United to victory on numerous occasions. He will be the first to admit that the last season was not his finest by any stretch of the imagination.

And competition from a proven Premier League star in Eriksen might just be the catalyst the Portuguese needs to rediscover his mojo.

The Portugal international even revealed that he was excited to work with the Denmark international and would love to pick his brains when they finally start working together.

“I’m looking forward to playing alongside him because I think the best players make you play better, make you improve, so I’m looking forward to learn from him and to help him any way I can,” Fernandes was quoted as saying.

Eriksen plugs numerous holes in squad

Eriksen’s late signing has meant he was not part of the United squad which flew out to their Asian and Australian adventures. But he is expected to train with his new teammates before United’s European friendlies.

And his ability on the ball makes him stand out from other players. Despite suffering from cardiac arrest, the 30-year-old shone during his brief stint with Brentford and he was not short of suitors.

Having Premier League experience is another huge boost and his ability to play across the midfield, whether it be in a more advanced role or dictating from deep, will stand him in good stead. Fernandes, who keeps popping up across the pitch, can learn a thing or two about the intricacies of adapting to different roles.

🗣️ Erik ten Hag: "We signed Eriksen for the midfield, and yes I am really happy also with performances of our midfield department and offensive department at this moment. But I also know about this season – it's a lot of games, the World Cup, so we need more options." — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) July 22, 2022

“I always learn from players who play similar positions as me, so I think Christian has been an amazing player in the past and even last season when he played for Brentford, he was amazing for them and I think he’s such a good quality player for us,” Fernandes added.

United’s current midfield options remain thin and Ten Hag has already mentioned that the club is still looking to add more quality in that area with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong remaining a key target.

Eriksen’s arrival will help the Red Devils in many ways. If United’s current No 8 is having an off-day, the former Inter Milan playmaker can step in and do the required job. His passing quality can help open up low blocks and he is a great presence in the dressing room as well.







