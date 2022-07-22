Erik ten Hag says he wants midfield and attacking transfers before start of season



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he wants more midfield and attacking reinforcements before the season kicks off on 7th August.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s final Australian tour match against Aston Villa, the boss said:

“We signed Eriksen for the midfield department, we are really happy with that.

“I’m also happy with the performance of our midfield and offensive department.

“This season has a lot of games, with the World Cup, so we need more options.

“We need a good team, a good squad, to get the right results at the end of the season. We need to strengthen the squad even more, and we’re looking around, but we need the right players.”

It is an open secret that one of those reinforcements could be Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who is involved in a protracted and complicated transfer situation.

A fee has been agreed with Barcelona but the player’s personal conditions remain unresolved.

The issue of a striker was brought up specifically at the presser and Ten Hag was very clear that he needs reinforcements.

“Not just that [that he is one injury away from having a problem], but also because of the World Cup.

“You need more options, it’s clear,” the Dutchman said.

He also confirmed that he still doesn’t know when Cristiano Ronaldo will return to training, saying that he prefers to focus on developing the players he’s got at his disposal.

“It’s the same as last week. Of course, concerning is not the right word, I focus on the players that are here. they are doing really well and they are in great shape. When he comes back, we will integrate him,” he said.







