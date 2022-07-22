Man United could join the race for Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca



Gianluca Scamacca has always had a high level of expectation thrust upon him, and as the giant Italian striker is linked to a move away from Serie A, this is why he might be the ideal player for a giant of a club like Manchester United.

While fellow Premier League side West Ham United are reportedly set to complete a deal for the player, thought to be around €36m plus €6m in add-ons, United may well be looking to try a last minute hijack of the transfer.

His current club, Sassuolo, were hoping to receive closer to €50m (£43m) for a player who has excited football writers, supporters and fellow players alike since the age of 15.

And as new United boss Erik ten Hag deals with the ongoing uncertainty around Cristiano Ronaldo, the Italy centre forward could be seen as a promising replacement for the Portugal star.

Should the five times Ballon D’or winner stay at Old Trafford however, Scamacca could surely also be utilised by Ten Hag alongside his number 7, in what is sure to be a fresh and hungry attacking line up.

Scamacca started his footballing career in his home city, playing for both Roma and Lazio youth, before moving to PSV Eindhoven aged 16.

As the centre forward progressed his unique style of play in Holland, he was also representing Italy at every level, scoring 31 goals in 70 games for his country’s youth sides.

In 2017 he returned to Italy, signing for current club Sassuolo and making his Serie A debut aged 18 before heading out on loan deals to various clubs in both Italy and the Netherlands over the following four seasons.

Despite scoring goals everywhere he has played, the 6’5” striker had a break through season last year, finally settling into a regular starting spot with Sassuolo, scoring 16 Serie A goals in 36 appearances.

He also made his full international debut, earning 7 caps for the Italian national team in 2021/22.

Described as “a player of high shooting and high energy” by The Athletic, Scamacca has been likened to former United favourite Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and it’s easy to see the similarity in physique, style of play and his on field attitude.

As the 23 year old’s future looks set be away from his home country, French champions Paris St Germain are also said to be keeping close tabs on the player, but time is running out as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims he is heading for London imminently.

West Ham are set to sign Gianluca Scamacca. Full agreement finally in place with Sassuolo. €36m plus €6m add ons, 10% sell on clause. 🚨⚒️ #WHUFC Scamacca agreed personal terms, so deal off for Armando Broja as of now. pic.twitter.com/66Q3hnn1n6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

But as United rebuild under Ten Hag, a player of such flair and attacking prowess may be the catalyst for success and at the forefront of a new-look line up come the beginning of next season. They will have to work quickly, however, to stop the Hammers’ deal from being completed.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

The United vs. Villa Matchday Magazine brings you: