Manchester United are looking at Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard



Manchester United have expressed interest in Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard as they look to find competition for Diogo Dalot.

An issue last season is that interim manager Ralf Rangnick clearly didn’t feel the depth at right-back was good enough.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is Man United’s only option at this stage with the defender losing his starting position towards the back end of last season.

This remains to be the case with new manager Erik ten Hag who is reportedly keen on bringing in a new right-back.

Wan-Bissaka’s future has now been thrown into doubt after clearly failing to impress after being signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019.

According to Sport Witness, L’Equipe are reporting that the Red Devils ‘have indicated’ that the Frenchman is ‘on their recruitment list’.

This means that the scouting team will be looking at the player before presenting their case to Ten Hag with a view to initiating a bid.

It’s reported that Pavard, who is estimated to be valued at around €35million is considering his future after a difficult time in Munich.

One issue that might stand in the way of Pavard being a Wan-Bissaka replacement is that the Frenchman reportedly wants to play more centrally for the rest of his career.

Being used as a centre-back seems like an option United will not take after recently agreeing on a deal with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez.

With no defenders departing yet, it feels like it will be a long time before United can consider bringing in a new player.

The outlet reports that renewal is possible at this stage and it isn’t being ruled out that his long-term future at Bayern can be secured.

United will need to hurry up if they want to pursue a deal for the right-back but will be cautious about him not wanting to play in that position anymore.







